Lady Panthers fall short in upset bid of Lady Raiders

Published 12:17 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Hannan Webb (right) drives for a layup as River Valley’s Kallie Burger (20) is called for a blocking foul. Chesapeake lost 48-43 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Brooklyn McComas (23) battles River Valley’s Carlee Manley (14) for position. Chesapeake lost 48-43 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WAVERLY — A look at the records suggested the game would be a blowout.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers didn’t pay attention to what they looked at.

Heavy underdogs, the Lady Panthers battled River Valley before the Lady Raiders were able to get the lead and pull away from Chesapeake to win 48-43 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday.

Chesapeake (13-10) had taken a lead after three quarters before the Lady Raiders (19-4) outscored the Lady Panthers 13-7 in the fourth quarter.

Carlee Manley hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Hayley Edwards had a pair of 3-pointers to help River Valley take an 18-9 first quarter lead.


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Kate Ball (22) drives against River Valley’s Laella Mullins (1). Chesapeake lost 48-43 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

Kate Ball scored 4 points and Erin Hicks drilled a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers.

Haylee Eblin scored 8 of the Lady Raiders 10 points in the second quarter as the lead went to 28-18.

Chesapeake got 6 points from Ball and 3 from Hannah Webb as both players went 3-of-4 from the foul line in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers came out strong in the third quarter and took a 36-35 lead as Brooklyn McComas drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored all 8 of her points, Ball had 4 points and Hicks knocked down another trifecta.

Manley hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Raiders.

River Valley was able to rally in the fourth quarter to get the win as Kallie Burger, Emma Truance and Edwards all scored 4 points each to fuel their comeback.

Hicks hit her third 3-pointer with Ball and Webb adding baskets to account for the Chesapeake scoring in the quarter.

Ball finished with 16 points, Hicks had 10 points and Webb 9 for Chesapeake.

River Valley was led by Manley with 15 and Edwards 10.

Chesapeake    9 9 18 7 = 43

River Valley 18 10 7 13 = 48

CHESAPEAKE (13-10): Sara Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 3 1-2 10, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 5 1 3-4 16, Brooklyn McComas 1 2 0-0 8, Hannah Webb 2 0 5-8 9. Totals: 8 6 9-14 43. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

RIVER VALLEY (19-4): Laella Mullins 2 0 0-0 4, Haylee Eblin 2 1 1-2 8, Hayley Edwards 0 3 1-2 10, Carlee Manley 4 2 1-5 15, Kallie Burger 1 0 2-2 4, Emma Truance 3 0 0-0 6, Molli Cooper 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 6 6-13 48. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

