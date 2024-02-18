Doug Johnson: When God needs some work done, He finds a worker Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

It’s tough when you’re overworked and underpaid.

But asking for a raise from your boss can be tougher.

Years ago, I read a story about a hard-working Irishman asking for a well-deserved raise from his boss who was known to be the town penny-pincher.

“Pat,” he said, “you really don’t work as hard as you say. And I can prove it to you. There are 365 days in a year. You sleep eight hours every day, totaling 122 days. Subtracted from 365, that leaves 243. You also have eight hours every day for recreation and taking care of your family, which makes another 122 days. That leaves a balance of 121 days. Then, too, there are 52 Sundays; deducting these leaves 69 days. As you know, our office is closed every Saturday afternoon, giving 52 half-holidays or 26 more days that you do not work. This leaves a balance of only 43 days. However, we allow you one hour for lunch, which over the year makes 16 days, leaving 27 days. We give you two weeks’ vacation; that leaves only 13 days. Also, there are 12 legal holidays, leaving only one day; and if you add up all your coffee breaks, you will see that you probably owe me money!”

Poor Pat, not having heard the old adage, “Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure,” hastily retreated to his workbench, fearing he might not even get his regular paycheck.

Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the believers in Corinth to encourage them in their work for the Lord. In 1 Corinthians 15:57-58 he wrote, “Thanks be to God, which gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as you know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” In other words, God is watching over us and sees the work we do for Him. Even though men may criticize and pass us over for promotions, God keeps good records and He will reward us in due time.

According to Author Roy B. Zuck “God never goes to the lazy or the idle when He needs someone for His service. When God wants a worker, He calls a worker. When He has work to be done, He goes to those who are already at work. When God wants a great servant, He calls a busy person. Scripture and history attest this truth.

Moses was busy with his flock at Horeb when God called him.

Gideon was busy threshing wheat by the wine press when God called him.

Saul was busy searching for his father’s lost beasts.

David was busy caring for his father’s sheep.

Elisha was busy plowing with twelve yoke of oxen.

Nehemiah was busy bearing the king’s wine cup.

Amos was busy following the flock.

Peter and Andrew were busy casting a net into the sea.

James and John were busy mending their nets.

Matthew was busy collecting customs.”

God knows everything we do and He keeps good records. Therefore, let us keep the faith to the end, don’t give up.

As the old adage says: “Only one life, it will soon be past—Only what’s done for Christ will last.”

Keep up the good work!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.