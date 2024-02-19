Black History Month: OUS to screen docuseries ‘Gospel’ on Feb. 29 Published 12:00 am Monday, February 19, 2024

Event is free, open to public

In celebration of Black History Month, WOUB Public Media will have a panel and watch party of “Gospel” at Ohio University Southern at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 in the Riffe Rotunda.

Local guests will include Monty Oates, the minister of music at the Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Kentucky and Rev. Ralph Clay, chaplain at Hill View Retirement Community and pastoral care at Christ’s Community Church.

“Gospel” is a new docuseries explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song from executive producer, host, and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

In the series, Gates, the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, speaks with dozens of clergymen, singers and scholars about their connection to the music that has transcended its origins and now spreads “the good word” all around the world.

The series features interviews with notable names including Dionne Warwick, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Rev. Otis Moss III, Professor Michael Eric Dyson, and awe-inspiring musical performances of Gospel favorites “Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus,” “Total Praise,” and others from talents including The Belle Singers, Cory Henry, Celisse and more.

Gospel music is more than the soundtrack of the African American experience, “it’s the beating heart and soul,” said Gates. “From the Great Migration to today, the history of Black gospel music and preaching is one of constant movement, and it’s long been a dream of mine to bring it to public television. We’re blessed to have such outstanding partners in delivering this series and concert at a time in our nation when the need for Gospel’s transcendent, healing powers is so great.”

The OUS screening events will show a small portion of the series and is free and open to the public.