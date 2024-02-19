Dragons cruise past Huntsmen, 56-23 Published 11:37 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons were able to put this one on cruise control early.

The Dragons built a 25-point halftime lead and cruised past the Huntington Ross Huntsmen 56-23 in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Monday.

Fairland plays Belpre in the sectional finals at 8 p.m. on Friday at Wellston High School.

Fairland (15-7) took an 11-4 first quarter lead as Chase Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as 4 different players scored.

The Dragons then hit the accelerator and outscored the Huntsmen 21-2 in the second quarter to lead 32-6 at the break.

Allen hit another trey and scored 9 points, Noah Marcum had 5 points including a 3-pointer and Brody Buchanan knocked down a trifecta for the Dragons.

The defense continued to shine in the fourth quarter as Fairland held the Huntsmen to 4 points and extended their lead to 48-10.

Allen hit his third 3-pointer and scored 6 points while Buchanan had a triple and scored 5 points to finish off their night.

The backups finished the game with Cliff Fransen hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 8 points and Kiyan Page also making a 3-pointer for the Dragons.

Noah Potter hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Huntsmen (6-17).

Allen finished with 20 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in his 3 quarters of work. Buchanan had 10 points and 2 steals and Marcum had 9 points and 6 rebounds.

Hunt. Ross 4 2 4 13 = 23

Fairland 11 21 16 8 = 56

HUNTINGTON ROSS (6-17): Noah Potter 3 1 3-6 13, Colt Parker 0 0 0-0 0, Lee Rucker 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Jordan 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Henneberger 0 0 0-0 0, Frankie Hirsch 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Kelloough 1 0 0-1 2, Eli Ary 0 0 0-0 0, Kalvin Manson 1 0 0-0 2, Gabe Beardsley 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 9-30 4-9 23. 3-pt goals: 1-10. Rebounds: 11 (Potter 4, Kellogg 3). Steals: 1. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (15-7): Will Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Chase Allen 5 3 1-1 20, Brycen Hunt 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Lochow 0 0 0-0 0, Connor Black 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Marcum 3 1 0-0 9, Cliff Fransen 1 2 0-0 8, Keegan Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ballard 0 0 0-0 0, Lennox Holbrook 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 2 2 0-0 10, Elijah Kipp 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Jackson 1 0 1-1 3, Kiyan Page 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-40 2-2 56. 3-pt goals: 8-17. Rebounds: 23 (Marcum 6, Davis 4). Assists: 12 (Allen 3, Smith 3). Steals: 10 (Allen 3, Buchanan 2, Hunt 2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.