Pointers roll past Oaks in sectional tournament, 62-42 Published 11:35 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Ho hum. Just another tournament win.

The South Point Pointers racked up another tournament win as they routed the Oak Hill Oaks 62-42 in the Division 3 sectional semifinals on Monday.

“We didn’t play with any real enthusiasm. We kind of just went through the motions,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

“But the name of the game is survive and advance and that’s what we did. We’ll get to work and be ready on Friday.”

South Point (13-9) will play Eastern Brown at 8 p.m. on Friday at Waverly’s downtown arena.

South Point bolted out of the starting blocks and took an 18-5 lead as Xathan Haney hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points and Carter Smith added a triple.

Elijah Wilburn had 7 points and Josh Childers scored 5 points including a 3-pointer as the lead went to 37-20 at the half.

Mason Davis hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the quarter for the Oaks.

Garrett McKinniss knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the Oaks in the third quarter as they outscored the Pointers 16-13 to make it 50-36.

Wilburn had 4 points and Caleb Lovely drained a 3-pointer for South Point.

Haney hit 2 more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter with Childers and Brayden Hanshaw getting baskets before turning the game over to the backups.

Haney led the Pointers with 19 points as he hit three 3-pointers. Wilburn scored 13 points and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Hanshaw had 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Davis scored 14 points for the Oaks (5-18).

Oak Hill 5 15 16 6 = 42

South Point 18 19 13 12 = 62

OAK HILL (5-18): Garrett McKinniss 1 2 1-4 9, Andy Meldick 2 0 0-0 4, Will Morgan 2 0 0-0 4, Sam Gentry 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Davis 1 4 0-0 14, Walker Fowble 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan O’Connor 2 0 0-0 4, Caleb Chambers 0 0 0-0 0, Joseph Anteby 2 0 3-4 7. Totals: 10 6 4-8 42. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (13-9): Caleb Lovely 2 1 1-1 8, Carter Smith 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Wilburn 6 0 1-1 13, Davon Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 4 3 2-2 19, Josh Childers 2 1 0-0 7, Ethan Layne 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Hanshaw 3 0 0-0 6, Ethan Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Anderson 1 0 0-0 2, James Curry 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Chinn 1 0 0-0 2, Scheyer Graham 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-42 4-4 62. 3-pt goals: 6-16. Rebounds: 31 (Hanshaw 8, Wilburn 5). Assists: 12 (Childers 4, Hanshaw 3). Steals: 8 (Childers 3, Wilburn 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.