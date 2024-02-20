Fundraising dinner for Black history museum is Saturday

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Staff Reports

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum will host a fundraising dinner for Black History Month on Saturday.

The event will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, located at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.

Dinner and desert will be provided by Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy and tickets are $60 each.

Cash bar will be provided by Bombshells & Ales, music will be provided by DJ SoundsGood and there will be a silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at ashlandblackhistory.com or by calling 606-420-4005 or 606-254-6964.

Free parking will be provided at the 17th St. parking garage behind the museum.

