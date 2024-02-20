Green falls to New Boston in D4 sectional Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — The Green Bobcats need more members in their K-Corps.

Email newsletter signup

Knapp and Kimbler — Jon Knapp and Landon Kimbler — combined for more than half of Green’s points but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats lost 61-45 to the New Boston Tigers in the Division 4 sectional tournament on Tuesday.

Knapp scored 15 points and Kimber had 12 points as only 7 players scored for the Bobcats.

Devin Allard had a game-high 23 lints to lead the Tigers (10-13) who advanced to the sectional finals against Federal Hocking. Jayse Tabor added 14 points.

Allard scored 5 points and he and Tyreke Lewis each hit 3-pointers as New Boston led 13-11 after the first quarter.

Kimbler and Knapp had 4 points each for Green (4-18).

The Tigers extended their lead to 24-18 at the half as Levigh Cooper hit a trey and 2 foul shots and Lewis got 4 more points.

Kimbler hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 of Green’s 7 points.

New Boston put a little distance between the 2 teams in the third quarter by outscoring Green 19-12 and opening up a 43-30 lead.

Allard scored 10 points including a 3-pointer and Cooper hit another trey for New Boston.

Knapp drilled a 3-pointer and got 5 points while Nathaniel Brannigan scored 4 points and Kimbler hit another trifecta for the Bobcats.

Allard hit a 3-pointer and both he and Tabor scored 8 points as New Boston outscored Green 18-15 in the fourth quarter.

Knapp had 6 points in the quarter for the Bobcats(4-18).

Green 11 7 12 15 = 45

New Boston 13 11 19 18 = 61

GREEN (4-18): Quincy Merrill 1 0 0-0 2, Jon Knapp 5 1 2-6 15, Brody Stapleton 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Blevins 0 0 2-2 2, Brennan Renison 1 0 0-2 2, Blake Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Nathaniel Brannigan 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Kimbler 3 2 0-0 12, Uriah Satterfield 3 0 2-3 8, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Cole Maynard 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3 6-13 45. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None,

NEW BOSTON (10-13): Devin Allard 6 3 2-2 23, Jayse Tabor 7 0 0-0 14, Tyreke Lewis 2 1 2-2 9, Colt Maynard 1 0 1-1 3, Levigh Cooper 0 2 2-2 8, Eli Conkel 0 0 0-0 0, Julian Brady 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler McQuithy 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0, Isiah Baker 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Young 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 67-7 61 Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.