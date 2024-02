John Cochran Published 9:15 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

John Cochran

John Jason Cochran, 53, of Patriot, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Cochran.

Email newsletter signup

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.