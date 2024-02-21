Cookie season is here Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Scouts bring sales to downtown

It’s that time of year.

Scouts from Girl Scout Troop 5176 hit the streets of downtown Ironton on Friday, selling cookies door to door at local businesses.

Scout cookies typically go on sale and, in addition to raising funds for local troops, the organization says they serve a valuable purpose in teaching the girls about entrepreneurial skills. Scouts will be selling them throughout the region during this period.

Troop leader April Maynard was out with scouts Gracie Osborne, Gabriella Osborne and Olivia Munion, pulling a wagon of cookies to each stop.

Maynard said anyone interested in buying cookies from the troop, based in Burlington, can call her at 740-302-5999. She says the troop will be selling until the end of March.