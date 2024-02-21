McMaster remembered for contributions to council Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

CHESAPEAKE — Former Chesapeake council member Richard McMaster died Jan. 12 at age 79.

McMaster served 18 years on council, before resigning in March 2021 due to health issues.

“I always got along with him,” former council member Paul Hart, who served along with McMaster during his entire time on council, said. “He was very methodical and his family was very involved with politics.”

Dick Gilpin served as Chesapeake’s mayor the bulk of McMaster’s time on council.

“Richard was wonderful council member,” Gilpin said. “And, more than that, he was a wonderful human being. He got along with everyone.”

Gilpin recalled McMaster’s quiet demeanor.

“He didn’t say much, but when he did, you would listen,” he said. “He was always good support for me, during my time as mayor.”

McMaster was retired from Ensign Electric and Chesapeake Local Schools, where he served as a janitor at the middle school.

“Everybody who knew him at the school loved the guy,” Gilpin said. “We were all sorry to hear about him.”

He was a 50-plus year member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM and a member of Rockwood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carroll Kipp McMaster. McMaster’s grandson, Tim, served as chief for the village’s fire department.

Funeral Service was Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastors Gavin Napier, Eddie Salmons and Tom Jones officiating. Burial followed the service at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.