Allen, Buchanan spark Fairland over Belpre Published 10:44 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — The Fairland Dragons found a new chemistry formula that can cause a minor explosion.

The Dragons mixed Chase Allen with Brody Buchanan and they ignited an offensive explosion that led Fairland to a 61-52 win over the Belpre Golden Eagles in the Division 3 sectional finals on Friday.

The game was tied 11-all after the first quarter.

Buchanan hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as 4 different players scored.

Blake Church hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as 4 different players scored for the Golden Eagles as well.

Then came the second quarter as Fairland erupted offensively and outscored Belpre 21-8 and it was now 32-19 at the half.

Allen hit a trey and scored 7 points and Buchanan scored 6 to trigger the offense.

Nasiah Spencer hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles.

Belpre rallied to within 44-36 in the third quarter as Junior Bass scored 10 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line and Spencer added 4 points.

Allen had another 3-pointer and he scored 9 points and Keegan Smith added a trifecta for the Dragons’ total.

But the Dragons held Belpre at bay in the fourth quarter as Noah Marcum scored 6 points, Will Davis had his 4 points and Buchanan hit a trifecta and 2 clutch free throws — the only free throws the Dragons shot the entire game.

Derek Liston tried to rally the Golden Eagles as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

Allen finished with a game-high 20 points and had 6 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals. Buchanan got 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Brycen Hunt had 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Fairland (16-7).

Belpre (13-9) was led by Bass, Liston and Church with 12 points each. Bass had 7 rebounds and Liston 6.

Fairland will play the winner of Minford and Nelsonville-York in the district semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. Minford and N-Y play on Saturday in Jackson.

Belpre 11 8 17 16 = 52

Fairland 11 21 12 17 = 61

BELPRE (13-9): Chase Maze 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Nasiah Spencer 3-5 1-2 0-0 9, Derek Liston 2-6 2-6 2-2 12, Haiden Tabler 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Blake Church 4-4 1-2 1-2 12, Chris Copen 1-5 0-1 3-6 5, Junior Bass 4-9 0-0 4-4 12. Totals: 19-44 10-14 52. 3-pt goals: 4-13. Rebounds: 22 (Bass 7, Liston 6). Assists: 2. Steals: 4. Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (16-7): Will Davis 2-5 0-0 0-0 4, Chase Allen 7-10 2-7 0-0 20, Brycen Hunt 3-4 0-0 0-0 6, Trevor Lochow 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Marcum 4-4 0-1 0-0 8, Keegan Smith 2-3 1-2 0-0 7, Brody Buchanan 4-11 2-5 2-2 16, Peyton Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-54 2-2 61. 3-pt goals: 5-16. Rebounds: 24 (Allen 6, Hunt 5, Marcum 4, Davis 4). Assists: 13 (Buchanan 3, Allen 3). Steals: 12 (Hunt 3, Buchanan 3). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.