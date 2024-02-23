Lady Vikings reach district finals for first time in 30 years Published 1:28 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By JIM WALKER

WELLSTON — In 1994, Frazier was the top TV show, Forrest Gump was the best movie and the Cincinnati Reds were in first place when an August strike ended the season.

Oh yeah. And the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings reached the district finals.

The Lady Vikings turned back the clock on Thursday with a 58-47 win over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats to advance to the district finals for the first time in 30 years.

Symmes Valley (16-6) will now play Waterford at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Wellston in the Division 4 district finals.

The Lady Vikings took a 12-11 first quarter lead as Desiree Simpson scored 6 points and Kaitlin Maynard added 4.

Jaylie Parr and Lydia Carr combined for 10 of the Lady Wildcats’ 11 points.

Symmes Valley extended its lead to 28-24 at the half as Simpson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Carr hit a pair of 3-pointers, Kylee Hamm scored 4 points and Kelsey Monteith hit a 3-pointer for Whiteoak (14-10).

Whiteoak rallied to take a 35-34 lead after three quarters as Hamm scored 6 points and Madison Thompson knocked down a trey for the Lady Wildcats.

Three different players scored 2 points for the Lady Vikings.

But in the pivotal fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings got big contributions from Kaitlin Maynard with 8 points and Jordy Nelson with 7 points. Simpson added 5 more points.

Addy Hauke sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points for Whiteoak.

Simpson led all scorers with 21 points. Kaitlin Maynard scored 12 points and Jordi Ellison added 11 points.

Parr scored 12 points and Hamm 11 to pace Whiteoak.

Whiteoak 11 13 11 12 = 47

Sym. Valley 12 16 6 24 = 58

WHITEOAK (14-10): Charli Hauke 0 0 0-0 0, Molly McMullen 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Monteith 0 1 0-0 3, Bri Hill 1 0 0-1 2, Kylee Hamm 4 0 3-4 11, Alexis Kennedy 0 0 0-0 0, Elly McMullen 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carr 3 0 0-0 6, Addy Roberts 1 0 0-0 2, Addy Hauke 1 2 0-0 8, Jaylie Parr 3 2 0-0 12, Madison Thompson 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 6 3-5 47. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (16-6): Lydia Saunders 2 0 0-2 4, Kayley Maynard 3 0 0-0 6, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordi Ellison 3 0 5-6 11, Brenna Tibbs 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 7 2 1-6 21, Kaitlin Maynard 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 23 2 6-14 58. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.