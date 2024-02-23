Mary Delawder

Mary Delawder

Mary Opal (Webb) Delawder, 91, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Burial will follow Palestine/Wiseman Cemetery, County Road 49, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service.

