Mary Delawder Published 5:09 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Mary Delawder

Mary Opal (Webb) Delawder, 91, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow Palestine/Wiseman Cemetery, County Road 49, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.