EDITORIAL : County students excelling Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

The last few weeks have seen some notable achievements by students in Lawrence County.

First, on Feb. 8, the annual Lawrence County Science Fair took place at Ironton Middle School.

And, when the winners were announced the following week at a reception at Ohio University Southern, Keegan Robinson came out on top, taking first place with his project, “Just Breathe — Is Vest Best?”

Two things were noteworthy here — Robinson, for both his idea and presentation, earned a perfect score on his project from the judges, the first time that this has happened in the history of the fair. And second, Robinson, of Chesapeake Middle School, was part of a sweep of the fair’s top three trophies by his school.

• • •

Also this month, Fairland High School’s cheerleaders continued to amass big trophies.

The team competed in the ESPN UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, which took place from Feb. 9-12, after qualifying at an event in Kentucky last year.

For the second year in a row, the team came in fourth in their division, which includes dozens of schools.

And it is third time in the past five years that the school can claim that honor – a team placed fourth at the event in 2020 as well.

We congratulate coaches Abbi Stitt and Maureen Stitt, and every member of the team for their athleticism and dedication in repeating the feat again this year.