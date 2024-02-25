Tim Throckmorton: Princesses are not the only ones need saving Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

I must confess that at one time I openly made fun of grandparents!

I’d say things like, “why I’d never drive two hours to watch a soccer game” or “you’ll not catch me down on the floor playing with stuffed animals and drinking imaginary tea from a plastic teacup!”

Well, 12 years later I have driven longer than two hours just to plant a kiss on a cheek and receive a hug from a sweet grandchild and I have sipped my fair share of imaginary tea from plastic teacups of various sizes and colors!

My mind this week was drawn to a season of my darling granddaughter Kairi’s early childhood that I will refer to as her “Princess Mode.”

It was all about the glass slipper if you get my drift.

There are beautiful little gowns and tiaras as far as the eye could see.

One noteworthy episode occurred when Terri and I had stopped by the little princess’s house, err… uh… castle, for a quick meal before some business in Columbus.

We were there just a short time when I spotted Kairi laying on the living room floor in full princess regalia with her arms strategically crossed over her chest, legs straight and her little right eye peeking our way waiting for us to notice her.

I said to Terri, “I think she’s waiting for someone to kiss her.”

Well, me being the imaginary charming prince that I am, rose to my feet and then off to her side planting a kiss on her cheek and voila!

Up she pops with a cheery princess grin and a hug.

Oh, it’s good to be a grandpa!

Mere minutes later I heard an impassioned cry from the top of the stairs call out “Papaw, help me. Papaw help me!”

Well, in no time, I jumped onto my imaginary white horse and rode to the top of the stairs to rescue yon princess from the clutches of the evil witch or dragon or some other such thing!

When I neared the top of the stairs to my surprise she literally leapt into my arms! (a little daring if I do say so myself!)

What struck me at that moment and what has lingered on my heart since then is this.

That little girl’s faith said without hesitation three very important things.

First, it said I believe that if I call out to papaw for help, Papaw will come.

Secondly, it said that it doesn’t matter where I am when I cry out, he will do whatever it takes to reach me if I truly need Him.

Thirdly, it says loudly and clearly, if I reach out with all my effort, he will catch me!

I still to this day can’t get that image out of my mind! Especially as I consider the faith that each of us can have in a God that is a million times stronger, a million times bigger and not to mention a million times more able than the greatest papaw that ever lived!

First the scriptures remind me that if I, or you, or anyone for that matter sincerely calls out to God for help, he will respond!

The psalmist said it this way, “I called upon the Lord in distress: the Lord answered me” and again, “The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.” Not only that, but the scriptures remind us that no matter where we are, God can reach us if we will but call on his name. Isaiah tells us, “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:”

Lastly, I am blessed to be reminded that if we reach out by faith we will find Him! “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Someone once said, “Little faith will bring your soul to heaven, but great faith will bring heaven to your soul.” Do you need God to bring a little heaven to your soul today?

One night a house caught fire and a young boy was forced to flee to the roof.

The father stood on the ground below with outstretched arms, calling to his son, “Jump! I’ll catch you.”

He knew the boy had to jump to save his life.

All the boy could see, however, was flame, smoke and blackness.

As can be imagined, he was afraid to leave the roof. His father kept yelling: “Jump! I will catch you.”

But the boy protested, “Daddy, I can’t see you.” The father replied, “But I can see you and that’s all that matters.”

If you or I are in trouble, that really is all that matters!

There truly is a God that knows, cares and is able to help us if we will only call on Him.

Life, unlike fairy tales, is not always punctuated with the phrase, “they all lived happily ever after.”

But one thing is for sure, for the life that trusts completely in God, there is an eternity that awaits even better than Walt Disney himself could have imagined!

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.