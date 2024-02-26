Going for the gold Published 12:00 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Lawrence County Senior Center hosts Olympic games

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Senior Center hosted their first-ever Senior Olympics at the center, located next to the county fairgrounds, last week.

Center director Darlene Green said the event took place on Feb. 16 and was organized primarily by students from Fairland High School’s Beta Club, along with teacher Stephanie Beelen.

“It was very, very nice,” Green said. “They went over the top and were terrific.”

Green said games organized by the club included cornhole, paper airplane tosses, archery and indoor hockey.

She said Lawrence County Veterans Services officer Tim Carpenter provided lunch for the crowd, which numbered at more than 60 seniors.

“We had a blast,” Green said. “I had one senior who told me ‘I don’t want to quit. I want to keep playing the games.’”

Green said Amy Ward, with the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, also set up a game of Jeopardy!, featuring questions relating to the Winter Olympics.

Green said they have plenty of events coming up at the center.

On March 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., they will host their second Senior Prom, which she said is open to the public.

“All they have to do is show up,” she said, noting formal wear is not required.

And the center continues to host their regular luncheons on the first Friday of each month, with doors opening at 10 a.m., followed by entertainment at 10:30 a.m., followed by the meal.

There is no cost for any of the events, she said.

The center, which opened in December 2022, is located at 7755 County Road 107 in Rome Township, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.