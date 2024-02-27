Big loads to impact travel Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Superloaded semis will move at ‘snail’s pace’ on U.S. 23 to Columbus

Come March, traffic north along from Portsmouth to Columbus will be slowed by super and mega sized loads as several giant-sized pieces of equipment are moved very, very, very slowly from Manchester to Columbus along U.S. 52 and U.S. 23.

The Ohio Department of Transportation defines superload weight at over 60 tons.

The Waverly Police Department, in Ross County, sent out a release describing the situation as “big ol’ rigs inching along at a snail’s pace, taking in the sights of our charming town as they make their way through” and “keeping it chill at a cool 10 mph.”

In a release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, they said there will be 35 such movements beginning in March that will begin in Manchester heading east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth. Once the load reaches there it will remain there overnight before heading into Portsmouth going west bound in the east bound lanes of U.S. 52. Once it reaches the intersection with U.S. 23 at Bob & Floyd’s Tires, they will move into the north bound lanes of U.S. 23.

The load will continue on U.S. 23 until they reach ODOT garage near Lucasville, where they will park for the night.

The following morning the load will continue north bound on U.S. 23 towards Columbus.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County EMA, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT are working together to ensure that emergency response needs and traffic delays are planned out to keep delays to the very minimum.

However, the delays will be unpreventable and information will be pushed out on the dates of these movements once it is clear on the start dates. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be providing escort for the super and mega loads.