Fredrick Cooper III Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Fredrick Paul Cooper III, 45, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Jamie Baugh officiating.

Burial will follow the service at McClellan Crum Cemetery, Dunlow, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.