Jeri Fields: Improving your SSA customer experience Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

We’re committed to improving customer service by providing more access to our programs and services, and our efforts have paid off. We’re proud to announce that Social Security’s ranking on Forrester’s Customer Experience Index increased by 3.3 points – the only agency on the list to make a significant gain.

We achieved this higher ranking by focusing on key initiatives in 2023, like:

• Implementing online scheduling for in-office enumeration appointments. Customers can now schedule appointments online for both original and replacement Social Security cards.

This service is currently available in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

• Conducting a targeted mail campaign to reach people who may be eligible for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs and Medicare Savings Programs with enrollment information. Please see our publication, Understanding the Extra Help with Your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf.

• Employing strategies to help people facing barriers in accessing our programs and services, including people with: Limited income and resources, limited English proficiency, a risk of homelessness or mental and behavioral disabilities.

• Partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services to test new ways to make it easier for SSI applicants to access nutrition assistance programs. For more information, please see our press release at www.ssa.gov/news/press/releases/2022/#12- 2022-2.

Forrester’s’ recognition of our customer service improvements reflects our commitment to making it easier for you to do business with us. We invite you to learn more at www.forrester.com/press-newsroom/forrester-2023-us-federal-customer-experience-index/.

Please share this news with those who may need it.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.