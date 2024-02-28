EDITORIAL: A bright start to museum Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Tomorrow marks the last day of February and the observance of Black History Month.

It is a tradition that brings renewed attention to an area of the past that has historically been neglected in both documentation and education.

Last year, a new facility was established in Ashland, Kentucky that is helping with that cause.

Email newsletter signup

The nonprofit C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, located on Kilgore Drive in Ashland, has already amassed an impressive collection, with exhibits focused on, not just local Black history, but also national and international figures.

Named for C.B. Nuckolls, who served as principal of Booker T. Washington School, which served Black students of grades 1-12 until 1962 and the end of “separate but equal” policies on education, the museum was founded by Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry.

On Monday, it served as one of the stops of Burlington Elementary School’s Black history bus tour, which we will detail in the next edition of The Tribune.

In recent weeks, here in Lawrence County, there has been a push to reopen the closed Quinn Chapel AME church building as a Black history museum for Lawrence County.

The wealth of information and history the Nuckolls museum has collected shows just what could be possible for detailing the history of our own county.

We encourage the public to visit the museum in Ashland and hope it can serve as inspiration to the push for a similar institution here.