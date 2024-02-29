Letter to editor: Courts should be open to public Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Ironton High School has four tennis courts, which were open to the public until recently.

Other courts in town have been converted to the spreading fad of pickleball.

There are no other courts in town and it seems a shame and a waste to prevent public use, especially since the voters approved a levy for Ironton schools.

Not only is this selfish, but prevents youth and others from experiencing the sport, plus – how are new players for the school supposed to learn and improve ?

It seems that some allowance could be made? Pickleball should not be the only option for youth?

Gerry Hock

Ironton