COVID-19 continues to rise locally

Cases top 4,000, deaths now at 47

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Lawrence County with another 1,000 cases in three weeks.

On Jan. 6, the number of cases broke 4,000 since it was first reported on March 25, 2020.

While the number of new cases has ranged between 20–40 daily, on Jan. 7, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 102 new cases, the highest number reported in a single day yet.

The health department continues to ask people to do their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Please do what you can to stop the spread of this virus while we’re waiting to get the vaccine out to eligible groups: wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings,” the agency said.

The county reached 1,000 cases on Oct. 24, 2,000 cases on Nov. 25 and 3,000 cases on Dec. 15.

On Sunday, the health department reported the 47th COVID-19-related death. The ages range between 52-98, with 25 women and 22 men dying of it.

Since April, 294 Lawrence Countians have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning next Tuesday, the State of Ohio will begin vaccinating people 80 years or older. On Jan. 25, people who are 75 years and older can start getting the vaccine along with people who have congenital and developmental disorders. On Feb. 1, it begins for people 70 and older.

On Feb. 8, people 65 and older can get the vaccine. In a Facebook post, the health department said, while a date has not been set for distribution of vaccines, those in upcoming eligible groups who are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to send an email with contact information to lawcohd@lawcohd.org.

No local dates for vaccinations have been announced yet for Lawrence County.