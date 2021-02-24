Community events

March 4

Free COVID-19 Testing

From 11 a.m.– 2 p.m., Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers, in partnership with the National Guard, will provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at Ohio University Southern’s Proctorville campus. Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final. Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or Internet availability. Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available). Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, whether or not they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

March 8

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant Board BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

March 16

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.

April 12

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.