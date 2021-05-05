May 5, 2021

  • 57°

Gallery: Growing a community

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Ironton Community Garden, organized by Watch Me Grow Ohio, started on Saturday on South Seventh Street. The program, done in conjunction with Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, is aimed at teaching kids agriculture and entrepreneurship. Children will start with seeds and seedlings and will take care of plants each Saturday until harvest time.
Photos submitted by Mark Williams.

