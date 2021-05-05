Gallery: Growing a community
The Ironton Community Garden, organized by Watch Me Grow Ohio, started on Saturday on South Seventh Street. The program, done in conjunction with Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, is aimed at teaching kids agriculture and entrepreneurship. Children will start with seeds and seedlings and will take care of plants each Saturday until harvest time.
Photos submitted by Mark Williams.
You Might Like
EDITORIAL: Planting seeds of hope
As you can see on today’s Focus page, Saturday was the date for the launch of the Ironton Community Garden... read more