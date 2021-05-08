Sponsorship growing for 44th annual Run By The River

Staff Report

Sponsor support for the 44th annual Run By The River, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky., is growing and could set a record.

“Several of our traditional sponsors have increased their level of support and we’ve added new sponsors,” race director Tim Gearhart reported.

Now it’s time for runners to register, he said.

The 44th edition of the races will be a virtual event that can be completed anywhere in the world, he said.

The races will include the traditional RBTR 5K run or walk, a 10K run, and new this year a half-marathon for those who want a bigger challenge.

Registration can be completed on tristateracer.com. The cost is $25 for the event of your choice plus a processing fee.

“While the Kiwanis Club had hope to have an in-person race this year, Covid 19 health rules make that challenging so we felt it best to keep it virtual another year,” Gearhart said.

“Socializing would have been limited; start times would be staggered and awards presentations after the race would not be allowed under local health department rules,

With a virtual race, participants can run anywhere they live – down the street, or around the world, he added. Last year’s virtual race attracted runners from California, Florida, Georgia and one from Japan.

Another change from last year is when you can run.

“You can now run anytime after you register for the race, then report your time,” he said.

“The race will end on the usual race date of Saturday, June 12 at midnight EDT.”

Registration will be completed on tristateracer.com. The cost is $25 plus a processing fee. Runners will receive a T-shirt and commemorative medal in the mail about 10 days after the race ends.

Runners can register now through June 12 at midnight EDT; times must be reported by noon EDT Sunday, June 13. Race results will be posted on tristateracer.com as they are submitted.

Proceeds from the race are used to provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member at both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools.

The club also provides food baskets at Thanksgiving for at least 50 families, makes an annual contribution to the Family Resource Centers at Russell, Raceland-Worthington and Greenup school districts, helps sponsor the Greenup Public Library’s summer reading program, provides funds for Shop with a Cop and other youth projects.

For more information, contact the race director, Tim Gearhart, at timgearhart204@att.net or by phone or text at 740-532-9688.

Run By The River Sponsors

Giovanni’s Pizza (Russell and Flatwoods);

Dr. James W. Elliott, optometrist, Walmart Supercenter, Ashland;

Tres Hermanos Nunez Mexican Restaurants; MTW Tire;

First & Peoples Bank and Trust; Great Lakes Minerals;

City National Bank; McDonald’s; and East Park.

King’s Daughters Medical Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center

Wurtland Church of the Nazarene