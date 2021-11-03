Incumbents win on Ironton council, joined by Perry

Voters approve all levies and ballot measures across county

Voters in Ironton re-elected all three incumbents to Ironton’s city council on Tuesday, while giving the fourth seat up on the ballot to newcomer Chris Perry.

In unofficial results, incumbent Craig Harvey led with 22.37 percent of the vote, followed by Perry at 20.72 percent. Incumbents Nate Kline and Bob Cleary took the remaining seats, with 19.12 and 15.26 percent of the vote, respectively.

Also on the ballot were Yvonne DeKay Sinnott, with 12.99 percent and Julie Pate, with 9.54 percent.

Perry, who moved back to Ironton two years ago, told voters at The Ironton Tribune’s candidate forum that he saw progress being made by village council and Mayor Sam Cramblit II and was eager to “join the team.”

Races on the ballot were local and nonpartisan. Results were posted late in the night by the Lawrence County Board of Elections, released shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Total ballots cast in unofficial results were 8,967 or 20.98 percent of voters. By comparison, the last “off-year” election, 2017, saw 14,833 ballots cast in official results, or 33.33 percent of voters.

In Coal Grove, seven candidates were vying for four seats and one incumbent saw defeat.

Winners were incumbent Kimberly McKnight, with 25.74 percent, Frederick Roush, with 18.86 percent, incumbent Andy Holmes, with 17.08 percent and incumbent Gregory Massie, with 16.31 percent.

Also on the ballot were incumbent Jay Sherman, with 11.04 percent, Bill Moore, with 7.73 percent, and David Bush, with 3.23 percent.

Council races were uncontested in Chesapeake, Hanging Rock, Proctorville and South Point.

In Athalia, seven candidates were vying for four seats.

Winners were E. Denise Breen, Jason A. Chapman, Alexandria Swiger and Meredith Hope Johnson. Also on the ballot were Gary A. Simpson, Roger D. Camp and Eric JL Webb.

A number of levies were on the ballot, with voters approving all of them.

At the county level, voters chose to renew a five-year levy funding Collins Career Technical Center, 55.41 to 44.49 percent.

In Chesapeake, a police levy was passed, while, in Proctorville, both a tax levy for current expenses and a fire levy passed.

In Fayette, Perry, Rome and Upper townships, fire levies were easily approved by voters.

Also on the ballot were two alcohol sales measures for the Weymouth Hills event venue, which both passed.

Voters also cast ballots for school board and township trustee races.

For full results, click here.