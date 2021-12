Terri Swindler

Terri R. Burd Swindler, 60, of Scottown, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 5p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington.

