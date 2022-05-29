Flags of Honor on display through holiday

On Thursday, volunteers put up 271 flags on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse to honor those Lawrence Countians who have been killed while serving in the military as they have for the past three years.

“We started Ironton Honoring Our Heroes three years ago, it is for all the soldiers, sailors and Marines that have been killed in action since World War I,” said Tim Carpenter, the Lawrence County Veterans Services officer. “I think we have a very solid track of them and getting their names up. Every year, we add one or two. I found out this year that we didn’t have on our list any that were buried overseas. So, 15 were added to the list this year.”

On Friday, the Flags of Honor ceremony was held on the lawn of the courthouse.