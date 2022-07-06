4-H families gear up for animal competitions

SCOTTOWN — The Lawrence County Fair is set to kick off this weekend in Rome Township and, for one family, that means a chance to show animals in multiple categories.

The Maynards, of Scottown, will be registered as Block M Farms in the 4-H competitions, showing several types of goats and rabbits.

The family, consisting of parents Rachel and Josh, and their children, Willow and Jarrett, specializes in goats and rabbits.

“We started with boer goats,” Rachel said. “My daughter was in fifth grade and she showed for market.”

Rachel said her husband in particular took an interest in raising the animals and two years ago the family began raising angoras, which produce the fiber known as mohair, which is used for yarn, apparel and upholstery.

Rachel, who works for the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and has done temporary work in the school system, said the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the opportunity to pursue something she had always wanted.

“I finally got my goats and I started spinning,” she said.

She said angoras have to be sheared twice a year for their coat.

Willow, last year’s fair queen and a 2022 Symmes Valley graduate who won grand champion in the specialty goat category last year for her angora, will be competing in 4-H for her final year next week.

Jarrett will be showing rabbits at this year’s fair and has taken part in the breeding and showmanship competitions. Both siblings are members of Arabia All Stars 4-H Club.

The family also raises dairy and meat goats, as well as chickens.

“I would like to see more people raise them,” Rachel said of the goats, pointing out that it promotes sustainability in the global economy. “We’re doing our part to save the world.”

The 4-H & FFA Dairy Goat, Pack Goat, Pygmy Goat, & Breeding Goat Show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the main barn. Market Goat Show & Showmanship is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the same location.