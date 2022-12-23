Gallery: Celebrating the season
Published 12:00 am Friday, December 23, 2022
Cledus T. Judd served as grand marshal for the second annual Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The Fairland High School band performs during the second annual Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The Grinch makes an appearance in the second annual Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
An antique fire truck, from the Russell, Kentucky fire department, rolls in the second annual Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The Fairland High School cheerleaders, who will be heading to a national competition next month, wave to attendees during the Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The second annual Proctorville Christmas parade took place on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Mike Boster, director of Lawrence County EMA, waves to the Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
ATVs roll in the second annual Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Santa arrives during the Proctorville Christmas parade on Dec. 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The second annual Proctorville Christmas parade, organized by the fire department, took place on Dec. 15