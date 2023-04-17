Spring fair set for Saturday at fairgrounds Published 12:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023

ROME TOWNSHIP — An event, focused on agriculture, farming and gardening is set for April 22 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

The Hometown Love Rome Spring Fair will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brandi Ross, with the nonprofit, said.

Ross said the fair, for which there is no cost of admission, will feature several booths and food trucks.

Presenters include:

• Good News Llamas, owned by Tom and Judy Ross, of Chesapeake. The couple will have their animals on hand and will provide information on products made from their wool.

• Ben Walker, of Tarheelbilly Farm, who will have honey and maple syrup demonstrations and info at his booth.

• Pepper Hollow Farms, who will provide information about raising and selling mealworms for gardens and as chicken feed.

• Melwood farms, who specialize in St. Croix sheep.

• Stoll farm, who will have fresh spring bouquets

• Dickess Tree Farm, who will have information on native plants.

Ross said there will also be a booth on pollinators and monarch butterflies, a display on vertical gardening as well as booths from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation, Fairland schools and local churches, among the others.

She said there will also be raffle prizes throughout the day.

“It’s going to be a great community event for making connections,” she said.

Anyone interested in setting up a booth, for which there is no charge, can contact Ross at 304-360-0422.

More information on the event can be found at Hometown Love Spring Fair on Facebook.