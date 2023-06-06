Gallery: Scenes from the parade
Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023
The El Hasa Shriners Oriental Band performs in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
“Taps” is played by members of the Ironton VFW post at the start of the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Linda Clifford | For The Ironton Tribune)
Members of the El Has Shriners ride in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
The Rock Hill High School marching band performs during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
Members of Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, carry the division banners during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A winner in the Ohio Pageant Dog World contest gets a ride during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
The South Point High School Band of Gold performs in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
A student from the Yvonne DeKay School of Dance performs for the crowd during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
A child watched the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
A girl hugs one of the princesses from Tea Party Treats and Sweets during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Larry Rees| For The Ironton Tribune)
The Ironton High School Million Dollar Band performs in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Linda Clifford| For The Ironton Tribune)
Participants wait in the staging grounds for their floats to move just before the start of the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
2023 Miss Twirl Rylie Patrick, of Cyndi’s Studio, rides on Center Street in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Linda Clifford| For The Ironton Tribune)
Leslie Arbold leads the riderless horse during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Linda Clifford| For The Ironton Tribune)
Our third gallery of photos from this year’s Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.
