Gay Black Published 9:17 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Gay Black

May 28, 1927–May 31, 2023

Gay N. Black, 96, of Ironton, passed away at Ashland Community Hospice on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

She was born May 28, 1927, to the late Chris and Levis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Black, and her son Chris Black.

Gay was a lifetime member of Central Christian Church in Ironton.

She was an avid bridge player.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Lawless (David); a daughter-in-law, Shala Black; and two grandsons, J.D. Vaughn (Christy) and Michael Lawless (Melissa).

Burial was in Woodland Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ashland Community Hospice.