Marshall ready to face ACC foe Virginia Tech

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate A.D. of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Football welcomes the first Power Five opponent in Joan C. Edwards Stadium in almost exactly five years as the Thundering Herd host ACC member Virginia Tech at Noon on Saturday in a game shown nationally on ESPN2.

PRE-GAME NOTES

Saturday’s battle between Marshall and Virginia Tech matches up two teams whose all-time series dates back to 1913. There is only 190 miles separating the two schools. This will be the fourth meeting ever between the two in Huntington with Marshall holding a 2-1 edge. The Hokies won the last meeting at Joan C. Edwards Stadium – a 30-10 victory for No. 13 Virginia Tech that was 12 years to the day from Saturday’s kickoff.

This game also matches up teams who are statistically two of the nation’s best against the pass. Virginia Tech is allowing just 129.3 yards per game through the air, which is No. 5 in FBS while Marshall is No. 15 in FBS, allowing just 158.5 yards per game.

Saturday will also serve as ‘We Are … Striping The Joan’ in which different sections will wear Green and White. Attached is a photo that outlines section numbers for Green and White.

ABOUT MARSHALL

Marshall comes into Saturday’s contest at 2-0 overall after exploding for 21 points in less than five minutes of the fourth quarter during a 31-13 win at East Carolina on Sept. 7.

It marked the second straight game to open the 2023 season in which Marshall has trailed entering the fourth quarter but found a way to win the contest.

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was limited to single-digits in rushing yards through three quarters, but exploded for scoring runs of 56 yards and a powerful 13-yard run in which he ran through the ECU defense and bulled into the end zone to cap an impressive comeback for the Herd.

That run came after cornerback Micah Abraham picked off his first of two passes against the Pirates in the final drives to complete the comeback for the Herd, whose only defensive touchdown allowed came on a 3-yard drive following an offensive turnover.

Abraham’s two interceptions moved him into the top-10 in Marshall’s all-time history. Marshall’s pass defense is also No. 4 in FBS, allowing just 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia Tech comes into the contest at 1-2 overall after a 35-16 loss at Rutgers last weekend.

Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones made his first career start in that game in place of injured starter Grant Wells, a Charleston, W.Va. native who played for three seasons at Marshall before transferring to Virginia Tech.

Drones finished the game 19 of 32 passing for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also led the Hokies with 74 yards rushing and is second on the team in rushing yards for the year with 89.

Defensively, Virginia Tech is led by defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Jr., who comes into the game with 14 tackles, including team-bests of 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

This will be Virginia Tech’s second non-conference game against a Sun Belt opponent. The Hokies defeated Old Dominion, 36-17, for their only win of the season on Sept. 2.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the 14th meeting between Marshall and Virginia Tech with the Hokies holding an 11-2 advantage in the all-time series. Marshall has not defeated Virginia Tech since a 13-7 win in 1940.