Octoberfest set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

CHESAPEAKE — The annual Octoberfest celebration in the Village of Chesapeake is set to return this weekend.

Dick Gilpin, with the Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, the group that organizes the event, said opening ceremonies are set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Triangle Park, followed by the fire prevention parade, scheduled for 10 a.m.

The event will feature live music and dozens of craft and food vendors, as well as booths from civic groups.

“We have more booths than we’ve ever had,” Gilpin said of this year’s lineup.

There will also be a car show, set for the lot behind the park, he said.

There is no cost of admission for the event.

“We wish everyone well and hope they come and enjoy the festivities,” Gilpin said.

The event will run until about 4 p.m. on Saturday.