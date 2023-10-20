Rio Grande men cruise to Patty Forgey crown Inbox Published 6:48 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By RANDY PAYTON

Rio Grande Sports Information

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The University of Rio Grande had six of the top eight finishers and posted a perfect score as a team to win the men’s college division of the 52nd Annual Patty Forgey Invitational, which took place Friday morning at the Bob Willey Cross Country Course.

The RedStorm swept positions 2-6 and also had the eighth-place finisher among the 40 participants in the race, which also included runners from four other area schools – West Virginia University-Tech, the University of Pikeville, Hocking College and Alice Lloyd College.

Sophomore Tyler Jenkins (Barnesville, OH) led Rio’s list of entries by finishing the 8k course in a time of 27:28, a mark good enough for a runner-up finish.

Tyler Senall, who ran unattached, had the best individual showing with a mark of 26:41.

Behind Jenkins, the RedStorm also had freshman Ashton Beverly (Chillicothe, OH), who was third in 27:37.17; freshman Teddy Jencson (Baltimore, OH), who placed fourth with a mark of 27:37.33; freshman Kasy Science (Marietta, OH), who was fifth after crossing in 28:04; junior Danuel Persinger (Glouster, OH), who finished sixth in a time of 28:08; and senior Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was eighth with a time of 29:06.

Rio’s perfect score of 15 topped the two remaining schools who had enough participants to post a team score – WVU-Tech (48 pts.) and Pikeville (85 pts.).

Among the others representing the host RedStorm in the event were freshman JJ Larue (Chillicothe, OH), who was 11th in a time of 29:57; freshman Brayden Adams (Ironton, OH), who placed 16th after crossing in 31:29; sophomore Mugisha Pomossene (Cincinnati, OH), who was 17th at 31:38; and freshman Zach Whitley (Wheelersburg, OH), who took 19th place in a time of 31:42.

The RedStorm are slated to run again on Nov. 4 at the River States Conference Championship in Midway, Ky.