Letter to the editor: Issue 1 is too extreme for Ohio

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

I would like to urge your readers in Ohio to vote “No” on Issue 1.

It is too extreme and would allow minors to receive abortions without parental consent. It will also remove the ban on partial-birth abortions.

Issue 1 is not about keeping abortion legal. 

Email newsletter signup

Abortion will remain legal, whether Issue 1 passes or not.

The real question is whether our state protections and safeguards for women, parents and minors will remain intact.

Please, get ALL the facts before you vote!

Sincerely,

Mary Beth Nenni

Ironton

More Opinion

EDITORIAL: Filling a large need

Editorials from around Ohio: Read ballot language before heading to polls next week

MJ Wixsom: Dealing with litter box issues

Jim Crawford: Johnson’s past shows troubling signs of extremism

Print Article

  • Polls

    How cold is too cold — At what point does the temperature have to fall to before you turn on your furnace?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections