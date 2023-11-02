Letter to the editor: Issue 1 is too extreme for Ohio Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

I would like to urge your readers in Ohio to vote “No” on Issue 1.

It is too extreme and would allow minors to receive abortions without parental consent. It will also remove the ban on partial-birth abortions.

Issue 1 is not about keeping abortion legal.

Abortion will remain legal, whether Issue 1 passes or not.

The real question is whether our state protections and safeguards for women, parents and minors will remain intact.

Please, get ALL the facts before you vote!

Sincerely,

Mary Beth Nenni

Ironton