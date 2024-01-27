Southall appointed to South Point BOE Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Board of Education has filled a vacancy on the body.

A seat was open, following the resignation of Josh Parker.

At this week’s meeting, the board appointed Kevin Southall to the position.

In a post on Facebook, Southall said he had applied for the spot.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to help,” Southall wrote on Facebook. “I’ll try my best. It’s that simple.

Those are my guiding principals. That’s what I’ve always strived to do in any endeavor.”

Southall said he has spent “25 years in government work and many years involved in our local Little League programs.”