Flyers gut out OT win over Clay, 68-64 Published 6:47 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Game 6 in 10 days. Those are tied legs.

But the St. Joseph Flyers dug down deep and battled through the recent grueling schedule and beat the upset-minded Portsmouth Clay Panthers 68-64 in overtime on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference 1 game.

The Flyers got a break thanks to Clay as Drew Brown was able to score standing at the foul line. Brown scored 25 points for the Flyers including 10-of-12 from the foul line.

WesleyNeal added 16 points and Landon Rowe scored 10 for the Flyers (6-10, 4-2).

Clay’s Kenny Fowler had a huge game as he hit four 3-pointers and scored 30 points.Aiden Ball added 12 points for the Panthers (2-14, 1-5).

Brown hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points, Rowe hit a trey and scored 5 points with Carter Johnson getting 2 field goals as the Flyers opened the game by taking a 20-11 lead.

Fowler scored 9 points including a 3-pointer for Clay.

The fresh start began to fade as Clay outscored the Flyers 16-13 in the second quarter. Fowler had 10 points as he knocked down 2 more 3-pointers.

Wesley Neal had 6 points as he went 2-for-2 at the foul line and Eli Whaley added a trifecta for the Flyers who led 33-27 at the half.

Fowler and Ball scored 5 points each in the quarter and the Panthers were within 46-45.

Neal scored 6 more points in the third quarter and 5 other Flyers scored as they held onto the lead.

Ball scored 6 points and Fowler 4 including a pair of free throws as Clay tied the game at 60 and forced the overtime.

Brown was 5-of-6 and Neal 2-of-2 from the fourth line in the fourth quarter while Aiden Deborde hit a 3-pointer and Rowe and Neal also had baskets.

In overtime, the Flyers outscored Clay 8-4 as Brown went 5-of-6 at the foul line and scored 7 points. Jake Stevens was 1-of-2 at the line to account for

Keegan Newman and Fowler had baskets for Clay.

Ports. Clay 11 16 18 15 4 = 64

St. Joseph 20 13 13 14 8 = 68

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (2-14, 1-5): Brandon Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Kenny Fowler 8 4 2-2 30, Quinten Demorest 2 0 2-2 6, Keegan Newman 2 1 0-0 7, Aiden Ball 1 3 1-2 12, Isaiah Whitt 1 1 0-0 5, Corey Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Eu Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan McCullough 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9 5-6 64. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Malone.

ST. JOSEPH (6-10, 4-2): Aiden Deborde 1 1 0-0 5, Eli Whaley 0 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 3 1 1-2 10, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-2 2, Drew Brown 6 1 10-12 25, Jake Stevens 1 0 1-2 3, Wesley Neal 6 0 4-6 16, Zane Dressel 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 20 4 16-24 68. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.