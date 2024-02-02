Lady Bobcats battle in loss to powerhouse Lady Titans Published 6:49 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Green Lady Bobcats coach Melissa Knapp didn’t look at the final score. She looked beyond the final outcome.

Email newsletter signup

Knapp was pleased with her team’s effort in a 62-33 loss to the powerhouse Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans on Thursday.

“I am so proud of my kids,” said Green coach Melissa Knapp. “Notre Dame is a good team and this was the most physical they have played all year and they never quit.”

Notre Dame led 19-11 after the first quarter as Gracie Ashley hit a 3-pointer and scored 13 points.

Ava Abrams and Abbie Knapp scored 4 points each while Matti Hayslip hit a 3-pointer for Green.

The Lady Titans opened the game up in the second quarter by outscoring Green 18-4 and it was 37-15 at the half.

Katie Strickland hit a trey and scored 7 points and Annabelle Ball had a triple and scored 5 points for Notre Dame.

Knapp hit a 3-pointer for Green.

Notre Dame pulled away to a 55-25 lead in the third quarter as Strickland scored 8 points and Bree Hicks got 6.

Knapp scored 7 points and Hayslip knocked down a 3-pointer for Green.

Ashley finished with 23 points and Strickland had 15 for the Lady Titans (14-2, 6-0).

Abbie Knapp scored 19 points for the Lady Bobcats (10-8, 5-2).

Notre Dame 19 18 18 7 = 62

Green 11 4 10 8 = 33

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (14-2, 6-0): Taylor Lasswell 0 1 0-0 3, Jaysa Bryant 0 0 0-0 0, Ella Kirby 1 0 1-2 3, Savannah Holtsgreen 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 5 0 0-0 10, Annabelle Ball 1 1 0-0 5, Kaylyn Darden 1 0 1-2 3, Gracie Ashley 10 1 0-0 23, Katie Strickland 4 1 4-4 15.

GREEN (10-8, 5-2): Abbie Knapp 5 2 3-4 19, Matti Hayslip 0 2 0-0 6, Myles Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Abrams 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bainer 0 0 0-0 0, Addy Christian 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 1 1-2 4, Olivia Blevins 09 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5 4-6 33. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Hayslip.