Poor foul shooting costly as Vikings fall to Wellston Published 11:56 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — They may be free, but they aren’t guaranteed.

The Symmes Valley Vikings shot plenty of free throws but failed to convert and the Wellston Golden Rockets took advantage as they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 49-48 win on Saturday.

The Vikings’ foul shooting which saw them convert just 9-of-23 attempts. They also shot just 16-of-59 from the field for 30 percent.

Symmes Valley led the game 44-36 but was outscored 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings hurt themselves at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Wellston was fouling in order to win The Vikings were only 5-of-12 from the foul line

The game began with the Vikings taking a 13-7 first quarter lead. Simpkins and Ethan Smith scored 4 points each and Levi Owens hit a 3-pointer.

Rylan Long had 4 points for Wellston.

The Vikings extended the lead to 27-18 in the second quarter as Aydan Taylor had 7 points including a 3-pointer and Cade scored 6 points.

Justin Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Rockets.

The Golden Rockets cut a slice out of the deficit by getting within 44-36.

Wes Briggs knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Will Briggs had 5 points including a 3-pointer.

Logan Simpskin and Aydan Taylor each made a pair of 3-pointers and Owens had a 3-pointer for the Vikings.

Then came the fourth quarter and the Vikings’ offense was forced to the foul line and converted just 4-of-12 free throw attempts that allowed Wellston to rally for the win.

Wes Briggs hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Will Briggs also made a trifecta, Justin Jackson scored 3 points and Brenton Moon had a basket to create the Golden Rockets comeback.

Taylor scored 13 points and Simpkins 11 to lead the Vikings (11-6). Cade had 10 rebounds, Jones 8, Taylor 7 and Smith 6.

Wes Briggs scored 17, Will Briggs 11 and Jackson 10 to pace Wellston (5-13).

Wellston 7 11 18 13 = 49

Sym. Valley 13 14 17 4 = 48

WELLSTON (5-13): Wes Briggs 5 2 1-1 17, Brenton Moon 1 0 0-0 2, Ryland Long 4 0 1-2 9, Harry Fry 0 0 0-0 0, Justin Jackson 3 1 1-3 10, Devin Barnhill 0 0 0-0 0, Will Briggs 2 2 1-2 11. Totals: 15 5 4-7 49. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Wi. Briggs.

SYMMES VALLEY (11-6): Ethan Pinkerman 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cade 3 0 0-3 6, Logan Simpkins 2 2 1-2 11, Ethan Smith 1 0 5-6 7, Tanner Corn 0 0 0-0 0, Gradee Holland 0 0 0-0 0, Will Jones 1 0 3-8 5, Aydan Taylor 2 3 0-2 13, Levi Owens 0 2 0-2 6. Totals: 16-52 9-23 48. 3-pt goals: 7-23. Rebounds: O-10 D-29 = 39 (Cade 10, Jones 8, Taylor 7, Smith 6). Assists: 6 (Jones 3). Steals: 5 (Cade 2, Simpkins 2). Blocks: 3 (Cade 2, Owens 0). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Smith.