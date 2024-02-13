LCDD Chilifest set for March 9 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Will feature vendor fair, sensitive egg hunt

COAL GROVE — One of the most popular single day draws in the county will make its annual return on Saturday, March 9.

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities will host their Chilifest at Open Door School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Businesses and organizations will prepare chili, which then be tasted by the judges and winners named.

Tickets for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the agency, get the public a chance to sample the wares as well and cost $2 for those 19 and older, $1 for ages 11-18, while children 10 and under get in for free.

In addition to the chili, there will be an art show, a craft and vendor fair, family activities, raffle prizes, a cake walk and more.

A sensitive Easter Egg hunt, which LCDD typically offers on a separate date, will take place on site, with ages 10 and under at 11:30 a.m. and 11 and older at 12:30 p.m.

Open Door School is located at 606 Carlton Davidson Lane in Coal Grove.