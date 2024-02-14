Flyers falter late in loss to Lions Published 5:22 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By JIM WALKER

SANDY HOOK, Ky. — Eight might be enough for a TV show, but not when you’re trying to win a basketball game.

The St. Joseph Flyers were in a tight battle with Elliott County for 3 quarters, but a cold fourth quarter allowed the Lions to get away with a 65-54 win on Tuesday.

The Lions took a 17-14 first quarter lead as Elijah Faulkner knocked down three 3-pointers and Aiden Barker added 4 points.

Wesley Neal and Evan Balestra scored 4 points each and Eli Whaley drained a 3-pointer to keep the Flyers close.

St. Joseph took a 32-31 halftime lead as Whaley came back to bang home 2 more trifectas in the second quarter with Jake Stephens getting all 4 of his points and Landon Rowe scoring 4 points including a 3-pointer.

Lake Adkins scored 4 points while Faulkner and Ethan Copley each hit 3-pointers for the Lions.

Whaley came out firing from long distance and drilled 3 shots from behind the arc and 4 different players scored, but Adkins hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Martin had 5 points and Faulkner hit his fifth 3-pointer and Elliott County took a 49-46 this quarter lead.

But in the fourth quarter, the Flyers only scored 8 points with Neal getting 6 points and Drew Brown the other basket.

The Lions had 16 points as they converted 8-of-11 free throws with Adkins scoring 10 points including 4-of-5 at the line.

Whaley made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Flyers (8-13). Neal added 10 points.

Adkins scored 22 points and Faulkner 15 points for Elliott County (5-21).

Elliott County 17 14 18 16 = 65

St. Joseph 14 18 14 8 = 54

ELLIOTT COUNTY (5-21): Aiden Barker 2 0 3-4 7, Elijah Faulkner 0 5 0-0 15, Caden Sloas 0 0 0-0 0, Lake Adkins 5 2 6-7 22, Ian Griffith 0 0 2-2 2, Ethan Copley 1 1 0-0 5, Nick Martin 3 0 2-4 8, Nathan Sturgill 2 0 0-0 4, Tysen Crabtree 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 14 8 13-19 65. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (8-13): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 00 0, Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Whaley 0 6 0-0 18, Landon Rowe 1 1 2-4 7, Evan Balestra 2 0 1-2 5, Drew Brown 3 0 0-0 6, Jake Stephens 2 0 0-0 4, Wesley Neal 5 0 0-1 10, Zane Dressel 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7 3-6 54. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.