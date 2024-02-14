Vikings start slow, finish strong to beat Western Published 5:19 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — The Symmes Valley Vikings may start a little slow, but they know how to finish.

Email newsletter signup

The Vikings fell behind in the first quarter but came right back to take the lead in the second quarter and went on to beat the Western Indians 65-57 in a Southern Ohio Conference 2 game on Tuesday.

Western went in front 17-14 the first quarter as Kam Jarvis scored 9 points and along with Logan Lightle and Drew Haggy all hit 3-pointers.

Jacob Cade, Ethan Pinkerman and Will Jones had 4 points each for Symmes Valley.

The Vikings (12-8, 5-3) rallied in the second quarter to take a 32-28 halftime lead as Aydan Taylor scored 7 points, Cade scored 4 points and Tanner Corn it a 3-pointer.

Haggy hit a 3-pointer and hdd 5 points for the Indians.

Western cut the deficit to 49-47 at the end of the third quarter as Haggy scored 8 points and Jam Jarvis hit a 3-pointers and sank there free throws.

Cade scored 9 points and both Taylor and Corn hit 3-pointers for Symmes Valley.

But the Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Western 16-10.

Smith scored 10 points and Jones 6 to account for all the Vikings scoring.

Haggy hit another trey and had 5 points while Logan Lightle had a 3-pointer.

Cade finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jones scored 12 points and pulled down 7 rebounds. Smith also had 12 points and Taylor scored 10.

Haggy scored 21 points, Jarvis 19 and Lightle 10 for Western (6-14, 3-5).

Sym. Valley 14 18 17 16 = 65

Western 17 11 19 10 = 57

SYMMES VALLEY (12-8, 5-3): Ethan Pinkerman 2 0 2-4 6, Jacob Cade 7 0 3-8 17, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 5 0 2-2 12, Tanner Corn 0 2 0-0 6, Gradee Holland 0 0 0-0 0, Will Jones 5 0 2-3 12, Aydan Taylor 3 1-2 10, Levi Owens 1 0 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 10-19 65. 3-pt goals3-8. Rebounds: O-6 D-30 = 36 (Cade 10, Jones 7). Assists: 11 (Smith 4, Cade 2). Steals: 12 (Jones 5). Blocks: 3 (Smith 2, Corn 1). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

WESTERN (6-14, 3-5): Tyler Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt McClay 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 2 2 0-0 10, Drew Haggy 4 3 4-4 21, Kam Jarvis 5 2 3-7 19, Alex Siliver 1 0 2-3, Cutter Clay 0 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Foster Davis 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8 9-14 57. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.