South Point police package tabled for research Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Phase 3 of water line replacement begins

SOUTH POINT — The council decided to table a pay/benefits package for the police in the Village of South Point at last week’s meeting.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the discussion took up the bulk of the meeting and that the council decided to table the issue until more research can be done on cost.

Email newsletter signup

Also discussed at council, Gaskin noted that the village’s police department recently received a $45,000 grant for Multi Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS), used by first responders.

Also taking place in the village:

• Gaskin said Phase 3 of the village’s water line replacement project has begun.

The $1.8 million project, expected to be completed by July, will replace lines from Giovanni’s on County Road 1 to area of the baseball field, and from North Kenova Road to the railroad bridge.

Gaskin noted that this project, using local company, Tribute Contracting, of South Point, is part of the Build America Buy America Act.

Part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed into law in 2021, it requires materials for federal funds used in construction to be manufactured in the United States.

“Every piece is made in America,” Gaskin said. “Every pipe and every valve.

• Gaskin said he has been invited to serve on the board of trustees for the Ohio Municipal League, of which he has been a member for several years. This is in addition to his serving as secretary for the Ohio Mayoral Association.

— The next meeting of village council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.