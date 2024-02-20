School Spirit ’23-’24: Vol. 10

Ava DuFore, Ironton Middle School Lady Tigers basketball. (submitted photo)
Brayzen Williams, Ironton High School wrestling. (Submitted photo | Josh Wilson Photography)
Group of Ironton High School cheerleaders: Kassy Harvey, Bray-Leigh Thomas, Layla Townsend, Addy Barnes, Braegan Thomas and Hope Freeman. (Submitted photo)
Lydia Johnson, Rock Hill Elementary School, fourth grade. (Submitted photo)
Caesyn Pope, South Point Middle School, eighth grade. (Submitted photo)
Dawson-Bryant High School Hornet Band of Pride. (Submitted photo)