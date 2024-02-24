Flyers fall to top-seeded Jeeps in sectional finals Published 11:58 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Three Dog Night once sang, “Eli’s Coming.”

Eli Roberts came on Saturday night and scored all 22 0f his points in the first and third quarters as the South Webster Jeeps downed the St. Joseph Flyers 70-42 in the Division 4 sectional finals.

Roberts hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Dylan Shubert had 8 points including a 30-foot 3-pointer he banked in at the buzzer to make it 24-11 at the end of the quarter.

Eli Whaley and Evan Balestra hit 3-pointers and Wesley Neal got 4 points for the Flyers (10-14).

Aiden Deborde and Balestra each hit 3-pointers as each team scored 10 points in the second quarter and it was 34-21 at the break.

But the Jeeps( 20-3) came out on fire in the third quarter as they outscored the Flyers 26-8 to take a 60-28 lead.

Roberts hit another trey and scored 10 points and Tyler Sommer had a pair of 3-pointers and got 7 points for the Jeeps in the offensive explosion.

Landon Rowe half of the Flyers’ 8 points in the quarter.

St. Joseph outscored the Jeeps 13-10 in the fourth quarter as Drew Brown hit a trifecta and scored 7 points with Balestra adding 4 points.

Jack Timothy scored 6 points in the quarter for the Jeeps.

Balestra scored 12 points and Brown 9 to pace the Flyers.

Besides Robers, Shupert had 15 points and Sommer 11.

South Webster will play Symmes Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Ohio University Convocation Center.

Symmes Valley beat Beaver Easter 64-55 in their sectional finals.

St. Joseph 11 10 8 13 = 42

So. Webster 24 10 26 10 = 70

ST. JOSEPH (10-14): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 1 0-0 3, Eli Whaley 0 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 1 0 3-5 5, Evan Balestra 3 2 0-0 12, Drew Brown 3 1 0-0 9, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Neal 3 0 0-2 6, Zane Dressel 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 12 5 3-7 42. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None,

SOUTH WEBSTER (20-3): Eli Roberts 6 3 1-1 22, Christian White 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Shupert 5 1 2-3 15, Owen Mault 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Barnard 2 0 0-0 4, Caden Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Brock Campbell 4 0 0-0 8, Jack Timothy 4 0 0-0 8,, Tyler Sommer 2 2 1-2 11, Brycin McClintic 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Beau Stephens 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6 4-6 70. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None