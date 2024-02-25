Lady Pointers upset Peebles to reach district finals Published 12:30 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

By JIM WALKER

Email newsletter signup

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WAVERLY — Coach Dave Adams, this one is for you,

South Point Lady Pointers 22-year head coach has missed more than half the season due to health issues, so his team gave him some medicine on Saturday with a 48-39 upset win over the Peebles Lady Indians to capture the Division 3 district semifinals.

South Point advances to the district finals and will play North Adams at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in the Waverly Downtown Arena.

North Adams beat River Valley 54-36.

Camille Hall scored 8 points as South Point took a 12-8 first quarter lead.

Payton Johnson scored 5 points and Abigail Smalley hit a 3-pointer for Peebles (19-5).

Both teams scored 8 points in the second quarter and the Lady Pointers led 20-16 at the half.

Saratina Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored all 8 of South Point’s total in the quarter.

Johnson hit a trey and scored 5 points and Caydance Carroll had 3 points for the Lady Indians.

Hall knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 8 points in the third quarter as the lead went to 32-25 after three quarters.

Johnson scored 8 points including 6-of-8 from the foul line.

The Lady Pointers converted 8-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter with Emma Saddler going 4-of-4, Jackson 3-of-4 and Liz Ermalovich 1-of-2 as they outscored Peebles 16-14.

Saddler scored all 8 of her points in the quarter.

Angel Grey scored 8 points and Johnson 6 for Peebles total.

Hall finished with 20 points and Jackson had 15 to lead the Lady Pointers (15-9).

Johnson scored 24 of Peebles 39 points.

South Point 12 8 12 16 = 48

Peebles 8 8 9 14 = 39

SOUTH POINT (15-9): Saratina Jackson 2 1 8-9 15, Molly Adams 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 1-2 1, Camille Hall 8 1 1-3 20, Samiya Bradburn 1 0 0-0 2, Jasmyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Saddler 2 0 4-4 8. Totals: 14 2 14-18 48. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

PEEBLES (19-5): Rylee Barr 0 0 0-2 0, Lydia Maddox 0 0 0-0 0, Lainee Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Smalley 0 0 0-0 0, MaRhea Unger 0 0 0-0 0, Payton Johnson 6 1 9-11 24, Abigail Smalley 0 1 0-0 3, Caydance Carroll 1 0 1-2 3, Angel Gray 3 0 3-6 9. Totals: