Heritage play coming to Ashland Community and Technical College on Wednesday Published 12:00 am Monday, February 26, 2024

ASHLAND, Ky. — ACTC is inviting the public to a performance at noon on Wednesday of a play focused on Black history.

The performance will take place in the J.B. Sowards Theater on ACTC’s College Drive Campus.

“Heritage,” a locally-written and produced show, takes the audience on an evocative journey, weaving powerful monologues of trailblazers who shaped the course of civil rights.

From the unwavering bravery of Ruby Bridges to the entrepreneurial prowess of Madam C.J. Walker, and the relentless spirit of Harriet Tubman, each voice rises in a triumphant chorus celebrating the indomitable human spirit.

Witness the legacies that echo through time, and let their stories inspire, challenge, and uplift.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to host the Heritage play,” said Al Baker, ACTC director of Cultural Diversity. “It’s a powerful way to honor and amplify the voices and stories of Black culture. Together we get to celebrate the unique heritage of our community and help inspire a future that embraces diversity in all its forms.”

The cast features Kristen Martin, Leah Branch, Ma’Laya Neloms, Faith Founthain, Rebecca Revely, Norman Branch and Angela Linthicum.

The play is written and directed by Belinda Brown and produced by Robert Pleasant and Eric Brown.