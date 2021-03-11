OVC Bowling Results
Ohio Valley Conference
2020-21 Bowling Tournament
Girls’ Team Scores
Team Score
Rock Hill 1,618
South Point 1,608
Gallipolis 1,542
Ironton 1,427
Coal Grove 1,198
All-OVC Honors
Player, team Games Series
Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill 140-160 300
Ava Clary, South Point 164-134 298
Maggie Johnson, Rock Hill 120-160 280
Kacie Laslo, South Point 127-144 271
MaKenna Caldwell, Gallipolis 136-133 269
Natalie Wilds, Ironton 126-128 254
Cameron Carpenter, Gallipolis 143-103 246
Honorable Mention
Camryn Miller, Rock Hill
Audrey Robinette, South Point
Paige Harrison, Gallipolis
Chloe Elliott, Ironton
Olivia Lemasters, Coal Grove
—————
Boys’ Team Scores
Team Score
Gallipolis 2,346
South Point 1,959
Rock Hill 1,897
Ironton 1,771
Coal Grove 1,435
All-OVC Honors
Player, team Games Series
John Blankenship, Gallipolis 248-196 444
Trenton Fuller, Fairland 238-196 441
Evin Little, Gallipolis 228-172 400
Andrew Allen, Ironton 189-190 379
Jacob Massie, Rock Hill 159-189 348
Tristen Grisenbery, Gallipolis 189-153 342
Blake Landers, Coal Grove 152-184 336
Honorable Mention
Gabe Russell, Gallipolis
Drew Fryer, South Point
Gavin Haskins, Rock Hill
Dylan Stephens, Ironton
Luke Jenkins, Coal Grove
